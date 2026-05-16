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AEW Dynamite rating: Did Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW World Championship give a boost to the numbers?

May 16, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 585,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership was down from last week’s average of 590,000. Dynamite finished with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to the previous week’s 0.10 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 498,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, on May 14, 2025, Dynamite on TBS delivered 682,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Beach Break edition.

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