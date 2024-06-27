AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s Beach Break themed show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Will Ospreay vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship

-Jeff Jarrett faces the wild card in an Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match

-Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

-Pac vs. the winner of Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

Powell's POV: Ospreay will also defend the AEW World Championship against Garcia if he wins the title on Sunday. AEW is going with the Beach Break theme to go along with Warner Bros. Discovery's Shark Week. Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena.