ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Mark Briscoe vs. ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher for the ROH Championship
-ROH Women’s World TV Champion Billie Starkz vs. Angelica Risk in a Proving Ground match
-Trish Adora vs. Taya Valkyrie
-Lee Johnson vs. Alex Reynolds
-Marina Shafir in action
-Lance Archer, Vincent, and Dutch in action
Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
