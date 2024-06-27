What's happening...

ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

June 27, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Mark Briscoe vs. ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher for the ROH Championship

-ROH Women’s World TV Champion Billie Starkz vs. Angelica Risk in a Proving Ground match

-Trish Adora vs. Taya Valkyrie

-Lee Johnson vs. Alex Reynolds

-Marina Shafir in action

-Lance Archer, Vincent, and Dutch in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

