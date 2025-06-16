Dreamwave Wrestling “Born For This” results: Vetter’s review of Maggie Lee vs. Vert Vixen for the Dreamwave Women’s Title, Connor Hopkins vs. Colby Corino for the Dreamwave Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Dreamwave Wrestling “Born For This”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

June 14, 2025, in La Salle, Illinois at KOC Hall

La Salle is about an hour or so west of Chicago. They always sell out this building with about 400 in attendance. The lighting is good. Every wrestler in the lineup is a regular; no new faces. Gage Bright and Kyle Fields provided commentary.

1. Kody Lane vs. Gringo Loco for the Dreamwave Alternative Title. Kody won this belt in his debut match here in April; he’s a regular in St. Louis-based Glory Pro Wrestling. Kody hit a huracanrana and they traded lucha reversals and had a standoff. He hit a senton for a nearfall at 1:30. They brawled to the floor. In the ring, Kody stomped on Loco; he wrapped something around Loco’s neck and choked him and got booed. Loco hit an inverted DDT. Loco hit a guillotine leg drop at 6:30, and Lane rolled to the floor. Lane hit his slingshot senton for a nearfall.

Loco nailed a second-rope superplex and got a nearfall at 8:00. Loco hit a superkick. Kody hit another senton and he applied a half-crab, but Loco reached the ropes. They fought on the apron, and Gringo teased a powerbomb. Kody flew off the apron and hit a back senton onto Loco as he was bent over on the floor at 11:00. Seems like a dangerous move. Kody immediately rolled back in; Loco dove in at the nine-count. Kody immediately hit his one-footed Lionsault for a believable nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

They traded blows on the ring apron. Loco hit the Base Bomb onto the apron at 12:30! These guys were going all-out! In the ring, Loco missed a moonsault but landed on his feet. Kody hit a top-rope senton for the pin. “What a match!” a commentator said.

Kody Lane defeated Gringo Loco to retain the Dreamwave Alternative Title at 14:10.

2. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Marcus Mathers. Channing carried his Money in the Bank briefcase (I mean his Good as Gold briefcase!) Sidney got on the mic and boasted that Channing has never lost in this building. The commentators talked about how Mathers is wrestling all over the nation and is a WWE ID prospect. I got to believe they’ve wrestled before out East. Channing knocked him down with a shoulder tackle and he got a backslide for a nearfall. Mathers hit a dropkick that sent Channing to the floor at 2:00. Bakabella tripped Marcus, allowing Channing to take over.

Mathers hit his step-up mule kick. Channing hit a crossbody block. Sidney choked him in the ropes; the kids in the crowd screamed at the ref to pay attention. Channing hit a delayed vertical suplex at 5:30. Mathers hit his twisting second-rope crossbody block at 8:00, then some clotheslines and a stunner and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Channing hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. He hit a superplex, but Mathers held on and hit a twisting suplex into the corner, and they were both down at 11:00. This also has been really good.

Mathers hit his kip-up stunner and a second-rope Canadian Destroyer, but Bakabella put Channing’s foot on the ropes to stop a three-count at 12:30. (I love kids in the crowd; they were all over Bakabella.) Mathers hit a running Penalty Kick on the apron on Sidney! He hit a second kick to Sidney’s head. Mathers missed a top-rope doublestomp and hurt a leg upon landing. He hit a heel hook kick to the face. He leapt off the ropes, but Channing hit a spinning leg lariat, then a piledriver for the pin. Two really strong matches to open this show!

Channing Thomas defeated Marcus Mathers at 14:34.

* Val Capone got in the ring to announce, which means it’s time for a women’s match!

3. Rebecca J. Scott vs. B3cca vs. Sierra vs. Fallyn Grey in a four-way for the Dreamwave Women’s Alternative Title. International pop star B3cca sang her top radio hit (in Europe, I hear!) “On B3cca, On God,” and far too many of the crowd knew the lyrics and sang along. Fallyn wore her fallen angel’s wings; I’ve seen her a few times this year and she’s really impressed. She might be barely 5’0″ though, just comparing her to Capone and the male ref. I JUST saw B3cca and Rebecca fight in a match on the East Coast a week ago. All four fought at the bell. Suddenly just RJS and Sierra were in the ring; Scott went for a cover but the two heels jumped back into the ring and broke it up.

Fallyn hit “The Last Supper” (Bronco Buster) in the corner, and heel commentator Kyle laughed when told that was the name of the move. Fallyn and B3cca hit team superkicks on Sierra. Scott hit a top-rope crossbody block on the heels at 2:00. The commentators noted that the heels B3cca and Fallyn had a good alliance going as they both slammed Scott to the mat. Of course, they pushed each other when they both tried to pin Scott. Sierra hit a German Suplex on B3cca. Scott applied a cross-armbreaker on Sierra. B3cca hit a neckbreaker over her knee on Fallyn.

They did a Tower of Doom out of the corner and all four were down at 6:00. Sierra hit a spear on Scott. B3cca hit a stunner on Sierra. Fallyn hit a second-rope Lungblower to the chin. Scott nailed a Crucifix Driver on Fallyn for a believable nearfall. B3cca tied Grey in a Tarantula. However, Scott applied a rear-naked choke on Sierra, and they fell to the mat, and Sierra tapped out! Grey and B3cca were in the ropes and didn’t see the submission until it was too late! Grey hit a post-match slam on Scott. That was really good for the time given; this show is off to a great start.

Rebecca J. Scott defeated Fallyn Grey, B3cca, and Sierra in a four-way to retain the Dreamwave Women’s Alternative Title at 7:40.

4. “The Hatekeepers’ Jay Marston and Solomon Tupu vs. “The Hype” Hunter Holdcraft and 12-Gauge Noonan. Marston and Tupu were late replacements for Hot Commodity; this was their Dreamwave debuts, but I’ve seen them often in Chicago Style Wrestling and AAW. Again, 12-Gauge had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it AEW match recently. Tupu is the thinner, younger version of Bronson Reed. Noonan and Marston opened. The Hype hit some quick team moves on Marston. Tupu entered at 2:00 and he hit a running body block on the shorter Noonan. Marston kicked Holdcraft on the ring apron. The heels worked over Noonan for several minutes. Hunter got the hot tag at 6:30 and he cleared the ring.

Tupu hit a sideslam on Hunter for a nearfall. Hunter flipped Marston into the corner, and he traded forearm strikes with Tupu. Marston hit a running Claymore Kick on Holdcraft. Tupu hit a shotgun dropkick and a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 9:00, but 12-Gauge made the save, and all four were down. 12-Gauge hit chops on both heels. Tupu accidentally hit a top-rope crossbody block on Marston. Hunter splashed onto Tupu, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Hunter picked up his teammate and tossed him to the floor onto the heels, then he hit a plancha to the floor on the heels. In the ring, Hunter hit a German Suplex with a bridge to pin Tupu. A fun match.

12-Gauge Noonan and Hunter Holdcraft defeated Solomon Tupu and Jay Marston at 11:36.

* Shelley Benson came to the ring and made an open challenge. She’s not dressed to wrestle. She was supposed to fight J-Rod, but J-Rod got suspended. (I presume J-Rod is too busy filming “American Gladiators” to be here?) She called out Vic Capri!

5. Vic Capri vs. Shelley Benson. They argued; she slapped him, and we had a bell! She hit a Thesz Press and a series of punches, then a running knee to his jaw. Some youngster heels ran in and attacked Benson, and the ref called for the bell.

Shelley Benson defeated Vic Capri via DQ at 1:03.

* Hartenbower hit the ring and beat up the kids. He set up to spear Capri, but the ring suddenly filled with security guards. They charged at each other and brawled some more. A chaotic scene! A GM character came out and said J-Rod will be back July 12, and he made a match of J-Rod & Vic Capri vs. Hartenbower & Shelley Benson for that show.

6. Christian Rose vs. Stephen Wolf vs. Bobby Orlando vs. Jack Cartwheel in a four-way. Rose was a ‘wild card’ mystery wrestler. Wolf just returned from a three-month tour of the UK wrestling scene; I just saw him on a Texas Pro show two weeks ago. Rose is much bigger and the commentators stressed Rose hasn’t been in the ‘alternative division’ in 13 years. They took turns doing cartwheels for some comedy early on. Wolf did one and he struck someone upon landing, and we’re finally underway. Jack hit his slingshot elbow drop.

Orlando hit a shotgun dropkick on Cartwheel and those two traded some quick offense. Rose hit a delayed vertical suplex on Bobby at 3:30. Wolf hit a 619. Jack came off the ropes, but Wolf caught him with a dropkick. Wolf ran from corner to corner, chopping each opponent. Rose hit a running Penalty Kick on the apron, and he dove through the ropes onto the other three guys at 6:30, and that popped the commentators.

In the ring, Rose hit a powerbomb on Cartwheel. Wolf hit a frogsplash for a nearfall and suddenly all four were down. They all got up and traded chops on the guy on their left. Jack hit his rolling Death Valley Driver on Orlando, then a Sasuke Special dive to the floor on Rose, Wolf hit a Canadian Destroyer on Jack. Rose clotheslined himself and Wolf to the floor. Meanwhile, Orlando hit a top-rope elbow drop and pinned Cartwheel! Non-stop action.

Bobby Orlando defeated Christian Rose, Jack Cartwheel, and Stephen Wolf in a four-way at 9:52.

7. Brittnie Brooks vs. Zayda Steel. Zayda wore black with pink trim; seriously, how many sets of ring gear does she have? These two have wrestled multiple times in multiple promotions. Brittnie hit some quick armdrags and a snap suplex, then a kick to the side of the head for a nearfall at 1:00. The commentators talked about how these two women helped launch the entire women’s division in this promotion. Zayda hit a Lungblower to the chest out of the ropes and she barked at the ref. She stomped on Brooks in the corner, then a running knee in a corner at 4:30.

Zayda applied a half-crab and punched at Brooks’ surgically-repaired knee, but Brittnie got to the ropes. Zayda hit a Lungblower to the chest as they were on the apron, and Brittnie crashed to the floor. Zayda dove onto her at 6:30. They got back in the ring, where Brittnie hit a powerbomb, and they were both down. They traded blows while on their knees, then while standing. Brittnie hit a running shoulder block to the ribs in the corner for a nearfall at 8:30.

Zayda hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall, as she pulled Brittnie up! Zayda hit the “It’s Brittnie Bitch” (Eye of the Hurricane and Brooks’ finisher!) for a believable nearfall. Brittnie hit the Unprettier (Zayda’s finisher!), then she hit the It’s Brittnie Bitch! However, Fallyn Grey appeared and distracted Brittnie. Zayda got a rollup for a believable nearfall, then Steel hit the Unprettier and got the tainted pin!

Zayda Steel defeated Brittnie Brooks at 11:39.

8. Connor Hopkins (w/Those Damn Coyotes) vs. Colby Corino for the Dreamwave Title. “Wow, Steve Corino looks great!” Kyle exclaimed. FUNNY because Colby now looks just like his dad. I saw him wrestle 24 hours ago just outside of Atlanta. Hopkins is slender and has really changed up his appearance so he looks like 2002-era CM Punk, shouting “It’s clobberin’ time!” as he came out in a jacket like a young Phil Brooks. Hopkins jawed at the crowd before they locked up. The ref checked them again. Hopkins rolled to the floor at 2:00 and they still have not locked up once. Hopkins finally got in and they tied up, but he went right back to the floor. “What are we doing here?” a commentator said. I agree.

Colby knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, then he hit an Angle Slam and an inverted senton at 5:00 that sent Hopkins back to the floor. Hopkins hit a dive to the floor on him. TDC attacked Corino on the floor and threw Colby back into the ring. Hopkins hit some Vaquer-like faceplants to the mat at 8:30. Colby fired up and hit some chops and forearms. They fought on the ropes and Colby dropped him stomach-first, then Corino hit a Swanton Bomb, and they were both down at 12:00.

Colby hit an STO uranage on the ring apron and he rolled Hopkins back into the ring. One of TDC shook the ropes, causing Colby to crash, and Hopkins immediately hit an Exploder Suplex for a believable nearfall at 14:00. Colby tied him in an abdominal stretch, flipped Hopkins over, and got a nearfall. TDC jumped in the ring, and Vic Capri too. Colby hit a flip dive to the floor on them. Colby got back into the ring, but Hopkins hit a low blow punt kick and got the (very!) tainted pin. Decent match.

Connor Hopkins defeated Colby Corino to retain the Dreamwave Title at 15:39.

9. “The New Guys” Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley vs. “The Premier” SK Bishop and Campbell Myers for the Dreamwave Tag Team Titles. I just watched these two teams square off last week in Glory Pro near St. Louis, with TNG winning and retaining their tag belts there. Stanley and BK opened. Bosche and Myers entered and locked up at 1:30. TNG tied up Bishop on the floor and worked him over in their corner. Campbell finally got a hot tag at 7:00 and he hit a back-body drop on Bosche. He hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall.

Bishop hit a frogsplash for a nearfall at 9:00. TNG hit a missile dropkick-and-German Suplex combo on Campbell. Stanley hit an enzuigiri in the corner. Stanley hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, but Bishop made the save, and all four were down at 11:00. They all got up and traded forearm strikes. Bosche stopped the ref from counting a pinfall, and he intentionally hit a low blow on the ref! The Premier pleaded for the match to continue, but the ref called for the bell! A merely okay match; these guys are young and are trying and are exciting, but they are also raw and it comes across when both teams are new and still fairly green.

SK Bishop and Campbell Myers defeated Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley via DQ at 12:26; The New Guys retained the Dreamwave Tag Team Titles.

10. Maggie Lee vs. Vert Vixen for the Dreamwave Women’s Title. This match has been teased for months. I still consider Vert to be the top, unsigned U.S.-based female talent. Maggie attacked her from behind, hitting her with the belt, during introductions! Vert fell to the floor and the ref started to walk VV to the back, but Vert turned around, got in the ring, and we’re underway! We got the bell, and Vert tied her in the Tree of Woe and hit a baseball slide dropkick to the face. Maggie fell to the floor, so they fought at ringside. They got into the ring and Vert hit a series of stomps in the corner, then a sliding forearm to the face for a nearfall at 3:00.

Maggie hit a mid-ring buttbump and she regained control of the action. On the floor, Maggie slammed Vert on the ring apron, then whipped her into the guardrail. Vert got back in before a count-out at 6:00, but Maggie hit some knee strikes and stayed in charge. Vert hit a stunner and they were both down. They got up and slapped each other in the face. Vert hit a spin kick to the ear at 8:30, then a T-Bone Suplex for a nearfall. Maggie hit a running knee to the side of the head and a modified DVD for a believable nearfall at 10:30.

Maggie nailed a Nigel-style Tower of London for a believable nearfall, and she was incredulous she didn’t win there. Maggie nailed a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 12:00. Vert hit a running clothesline and they were both down. Vert hit a stunner across the top rope, then a Pedigree out of the ropes for a believable nearfall. Vert hit a brainbuster for a nearfall, but Maggie reached the ropes. They traded rollups. Maggie grabbed a handful of trunks and got the pin!! A very good match.

Maggie Lee defeated Vert Vixen to retain the Dreamwave Women’s Title at 15:53.

* The GM manager came out and announced that at the July 12 show, Maggie will defend her title against Elayna Black (Cora Jade).

Final Thoughts: A really strong show and a must-see if you have IWTV. I’ll narrowly go with the main event for best, ahead of Loco-Lane for second and Marcus-Channing for third. But I also really liked Cartwheel’s four-way and Zayda-Brittnie, so five really strong matches on this show. I am a big fan of almost everyone on this roster and I love most everything about this promotion. I love the family-friendly atmosphere, the crowd is hot, and I definitely prefer the lights on. If I had one recommendation, it would be to weave in a handful of backstage promos between matches.