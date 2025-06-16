WWE SuperShow events announced for Mexico

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce WWE SuperShow Mexico for July 26-27.

June 16, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced a return to Mexico this July at the Arena CDMX (Mexico City) on Saturday, July 26 and the Arena Monterrey (Monterrey) on Sunday, July 27. These will mark the only WWE events taking place in Mexico in 2025.

Fans attending WWE SuperShow Mexico will see their favorite WWE Superstars from both Raw® and SmackDown® in action including Penta, Rey Fenix, Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, United States Champion Jacob Fatu, GUNTHER, Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Tag Team Champions The New Day, and many more!*. The events will also feature luchadores from AAA including Pagano, Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana.

Tickets and Superstar Meet & Greet packages will go on sale starting Thursday, June 19 at 10am CST via www.superboletos.com. For more information visit www.wwe.com/events.

*Talent subject to change.