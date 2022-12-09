What's happening...

John Cena to appear on the final WWE Smackdown of 2022

December 9, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

John Cena will appear on the last edition of WWE Smackdown of 2022. Variety reports that Cena will appear on the December 30 edition that will be held in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. Cena’s last WWE appearance was at the 20th Anniversary of WWE Raw back in June. Read more at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s always good to see Cena back on WWE television. There’s been a lot of speculation that Cena will return to the ring at WrestleMania, especially after Logan Paul indicated that he would like to face Cena on the company’s marquee event.

