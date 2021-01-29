WWE Royal Rumble, WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Hardcore Holly

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Royal Rumble will be held on Sunday in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show includes men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship, and Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship. Join me for my live review on Sunday beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET, and the main card at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear a same night audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show features the final push for the Royal Rumble. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-For whatever it’s worth, the next advertised WWE live event is April 28 in Cardiff, Wales. The next AEW event listed outside Jacksonville, Florida is April 7 in Philadelphia. The event that had been scheduled for February 24 in Newark, New Jersey was postponed to September 15.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bob Holly (Robert Howard Jr.) is 58.