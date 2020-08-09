James “Kamala” Harris dead at age 70

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
James Harris, who wrestled as Kamala, died on Sunday at age 70. While the cause of death has not been disclosed, Harris battled a variety of health issues in his later years, including having both legs amputated due to diabetes.
Powell’s POV: The Kamala gimmick started in the Memphis territory, and I saw a lot of his work in World Class Championship Wrestling, the AWA, and WWE. My condolences go out to the Harris family.
The CAC family wishes to extend our sincerest condolences to the family friends and fans the world over upon the news that the legendary James “Kamala” Harris has passed away at the age of 70. Rest in Peace James. pic.twitter.com/7p0LUkkU4P
— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) August 9, 2020
