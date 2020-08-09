What's happening...

James “Kamala” Harris dead at age 70

August 9, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

James Harris, who wrestled as Kamala, died on Sunday at age 70. While the cause of death has not been disclosed, Harris battled a variety of health issues in his later years, including having both legs amputated due to diabetes.

Powell’s POV: The Kamala gimmick started in the Memphis territory, and I saw a lot of his work in World Class Championship Wrestling, the AWA, and WWE. My condolences go out to the Harris family.


