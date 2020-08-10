WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), AEW Women’s Tag Tournament, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Fred Ottman (Shockmaster!), Savio Vega, Alexa Bliss, Stu Bennett, Sable, Shayna Baszler, Silas Young, Alexa Bliss, Zack Gibson, Kongo Kong, Scott D’Amore

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s WWE Raw was taped last Monday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show features Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Asuka in a non-title match. If Asuka wins, she will earn a title shot against Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at SummerSlam,. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-The AEW “Deadly Draw” women’s tag team tournament continues tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Join me for my live review of the last two first-round matches.

Birthdays and Notables

-Fred “Tugboat” Ottman is 64 today. Shockmaster!!!!

-Savio Vega (Juan Rivera) is 56 today.

-Amish Roadkill (Michael DePoli) is 44 today.

-Kongo Kong (Steven Wilson) is 41 today.

-Stu Bennett (f/k/a Wade Barrett) is 40 today.

-Silas Young (Caleb DeWall) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Alexa Bliss (Alexis Kaufman) turned 29 on Sunday.

-Rena Lesnar, who worked as Sable in WWE, turned 53 on Saturday.

-Impact Wrestling executive vice president Scott D’Amore turned 46 on Saturday.

-NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler turned 40 on Saturday.

-Zack Gibson (Jack Rea) turned 30 on Saturday.



