AEW Rampage rating: Julia Hart vs. Leyla Hirsch for the TBS Championship, Jay White vs. Matt Sydal

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 295,000 viewers for TNT, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The number was up from 267,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s edition’s 0.08 rating in the same demo. Lousy numbers for AEW’s four random matches show. One year earlier, the April 14, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 639,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic with an NBA Play-In game as a lead-in.