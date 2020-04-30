NXT TV viewership for the show headlined by an NXT North American Title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 637,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 665,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the night the night with 693,000 viewers on TNT. Dynamite finished 16th in the 18-49 demographic this week, while NXT finished 51st in the same category.



