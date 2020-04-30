AEW Dynamite viewership, TNT Title tournament semifinal matches

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 693,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 731,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 637,000 viewers for USA Network last night. Dynamite finished 16th in the 18-49 demographic this week, while NXT finished 51st in the same category.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

