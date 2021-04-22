WWE financial report and Vince McMahon conference call, Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Ezekiel Jackson, Chuck Taylor

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE is releasing its first quarter financial report after the market closes, which is a change from their usual morning release. Vince McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Kahn, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen will co-host a conference call regarding the financial report. I will run live updates on the highlights of the call that is scheduled to begin at 4CT/5ET.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today. Jake Barnett has the week off, so I will be joined by guest co-host Brian Fritz Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features the final push for Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view. John Moore’s review of this episode will be available late tonight. My members’ exclusive audio review and Impact Hit List will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Noam Dar and Sha Samuels. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced tie vote with C and D grades both getting 28 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. F finished next in line with 24 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a D grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 50 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ezekiel Jackson (Rycklon Stephens) is 43. He also worked as Rycklon in TNA, and Big Ryck in Lucha Underground.

-Chuck Taylor (Dustin Howard) is 35.