AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo.

-The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle pre Blood & Guts match parley.

-Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford.

-The Young Bucks vs. Mike Sydal and Matt Sydal in an eliminator match.

-Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn, and Lee Johnson vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, and Nick Comoroto.

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s episode will be taped tonight in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The May 5 show will be live and will feature The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle in the Blood and Guts match. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.