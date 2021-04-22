Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Rebellion go-home show, BTI match, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards.

-Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus.

-Tenille Dashwood vs. Susan.

-Kiera Hogan vs. Jordynne Grace.

-Shera vs. Jake Something.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and will feature Madman Fulton vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Petey Williams. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature past title vs. title matches. Today’s flashback pay-per-view will be the TNA Genesis event from 2013, and will air on AXS on Thursday beginning at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.