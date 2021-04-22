Christian Cage on signing with AEW, Frankie Kazarian as his first opponent

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Christian Cage

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

Christian Cage on signing with AEW at Revolution: “I get there, and straight onto a bus, and it’s nerve-wracking you know, because you’d be like, ‘Will anybody even care that I’m here?’ You know, you have those kind of thoughts that go through your head a little bit.”

Christian Cage on his first AEW match against Frankie Kazarian: “I wanted to raise his stock no matter what happened in that match, and I know he felt the same way… When you have two guys committed to that purpose, I think you’re gonna go out there and do something really special.”

Christian Cage on AEW: “That’s the thing, too, that I love about AEW. There’s so much time in these matches to tell these stories.”

Other topics include why Frankie Kazarian was the perfect opponent, why “Out. Work. Everyone” is more than just a clever catchphrase, the exchange he had with Tony Khan after that first match, the role that Jon Moxley played in his signing, why he’s excited to see attention paid to tag team wrestling, the huge life changes he made preceding his pro wrestling return, and who he’s excited to work with at AEW.