EC3 hospitalized with an infection

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
EC3 announced that he has been hospitalized for five days with an infection. He addressed the situation via Instagram: “Short version; An infection I neglected proper care for, put others people’s needs before mind, went straight empath, caught up to me and broke me. Long version; it’s extensive, I’ve been hospitalized 5 days and we’ll need longer.”
Powell’s POV: EC3 stressed that he doesn’t want text messages and simply wants to be left alone while he recovers. Here’s wishing him the very best.
View this post on Instagram
The easy way to avoid text messages is to just turn your phone OFF. People can’t contact you unless you let them. Sleep or read a book or watch TV. I know some people aren’t willing to accept it, but it is possible to live without a smartphone.