EC3 hospitalized with an infection

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

EC3 announced that he has been hospitalized for five days with an infection. He addressed the situation via Instagram: “Short version; An infection I neglected proper care for, put others people’s needs before mind, went straight empath, caught up to me and broke me. Long version; it’s extensive, I’ve been hospitalized 5 days and we’ll need longer.”

Powell’s POV: EC3 stressed that he doesn’t want text messages and simply wants to be left alone while he recovers. Here’s wishing him the very best.