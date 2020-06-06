WWE Backlash lineup: Fifth match announced 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash event that will be held on Sunday, June 14 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

-Asuka vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrision in a handicap match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Edge vs. Randy Orton.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus.

Powell’s POV: I don’t know if you know this, but Edge vs. Orton may be the greatest wrestling match ever. The Hardy vs. Sheamus match was announced on Friday’s Smackdown. While an angle could always lead to the match being moved, the Intercontinental Title tournament final between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan is advertised for Smackdown rather than the pay-per-view.



