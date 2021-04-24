WWE WrestleMania Backlash lineup: Two title matches set for next month’s pay-per-view

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, May 16 in Tampa, Florida at Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: WWE announced the Belair vs. Bayley match on Friday. The show will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States and will also be available via pay-per-view.