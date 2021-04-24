WWE Raw preview: First match set for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman vs. Mace and T-Bar.

-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley returns.

Powell's POV: Here's hoping that Mace and T-Bar become Dio Maddin and Dominik Dijakovic now that they have been unmasked. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.