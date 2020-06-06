AEW Dark preview: Jon Moxley in one of eight matches announced for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Robert Anthony in a non-title match.

-The Butcher & The Blade vs. Pineapple Pete and Anthony Catena.

-Santana & Ortiz vs. Musa and Brady Pierce.

-Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Low Rida and Fuego Del Sol.

-Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt vs. Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler.

-QT Marshall vs. Zack Clayton.

-Sonny Kiss vs. Christopher Daniels.

-Lee Johnson vs. 5.

AEW Dark streams Tuesday at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr's review will be available on Wednesday morning.



