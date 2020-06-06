MLW Anthology preview: Satoshi Kojima spotlight edition

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Anthology television show.

-Satoshi Kojima vs. Jerry Lynn for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

-Satoshi Kojima vs. Johnny Smith for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

Powell’s POV: Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch are typically on the call, though some additional names may be involved in the calling of the older matches. MLW Anthology streams on MLW’s Youtube page tonight at 5:05/CT6:05ET and airs on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET.



