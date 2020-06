06/05 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, AJ Styles vs. Drew Gulak, Otis vs. King Corbin, Lacey Evans vs. Sonya Deville, Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Shorty G vs. Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Mojo Rawley

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, AJ Styles vs. Drew Gulak, Otis vs. King Corbin, Lacey Evans vs. Sonya Deville, Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Shorty G vs. Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Mojo Rawley, and more (23:20)…

Click here for the June 5 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Frank Zarrillo discussing his film "The Wrestler: A QT Marshall Story", which includes appearances by Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, Gerald Brisco, Kevin Kelly, Steve Corino, and many more, the involvement of Marshall's wife and mother, and much more. Stick around after the interview for Powell's audio review of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite television show...