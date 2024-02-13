WWE Raw rating for the show headlined by Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.747 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.89 million average. Raw delivered a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.58 rating.

Powell’s POV: The show was also down in viewership compared to last year at this time, yet up in the key demo. The February 13, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.812 million viewers and a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Elimination Chamber go-home show.