7/9 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin in Money in the Bank ladder match qualifiers, final Smackdown from the ThunderDome set

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,142)

Live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center

Aired July 9, 2021 on Fox

A video recap aired that told the story of Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, and Edge over the past couple of weeks. It ended with the beat down that Edge delivered to Jimmy at the end of Smackdown last week. Backstage, Jimmy Uso approached Roman’s locker room, and was stopped by Paul Heyman. He told Jimmy that Roman was too busy for him now, but he was going to get his full attention later in the show. Jimmy was pacified and walked away. The Smackdown intro package then aired.

Roman Reigns was then shown in Gorilla. Paul Heyman walked up and took the Universal Title from him, and they began their ring entrance. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are on commentary, and said this is the last show from the Thunderdome. Roman Reigns vs. Edge was plugged for Money in the Bank one week from Sunday. Roman sucks was piped into the Thunderdome.

He stood quietly and held the microphone. Roma opened and said that a lot of people at home didn’t like that he wasn’t present last week. He didn’t like a lot about last week either. Roman said that he really didn’t appreciate liars like Edge, who said that he was afraid of him, and got in his head. Roman said that there was 10 seconds in that match at WrestleMania, there might have been a little fear, but what it did was propel him to smash and stack his opponents so he could print a shirt.

He then said the only reason Edge was able to get a hold of him a couple of weeks ago was because he wasn’t focused on him. He had a lot of family trouble, so Edge wasn’t a worry on his mind. Since they were on the subject of family, it was a good time to handle some business. Jimmy Uso then made his entrance. He asked Roman why he thought he got in Edge’s face last week. It wasn’t for him, it was for us, for the Family. He said he stepped up while Roman was on vacation or whatever. Roman said he didn’t ask him to make decision for us.

He said he doesn’t take vacations, and he was being doing his job too, because he was unable to get it done. Jey Uso then made his entrance and joined them. He said he was back as Roman right hand man. He said he was back for all of them. Jey said he had Jimmy’s back, even in tough times, and told him he wanted to be the next Tag Team Champions. Roman said that’s all he’s ever wanted, even if that’s not what they heard. He then called them both in for an embrace, and Roman looked like he was satisfied with the outcome.

Backstage. Baron Corbin was interviewed. He said his life is a mess right now. He lost his money, his car, and he’s missed a few payments on his house. Baron said he needs to win the Money on the Bank contract, because it’s his only chance to turn his life around. A Money in the Bank qualifying match between Corbin and Nakamura is up next…[c]

My Take: I think it’s clear WWE is not going to change it’s plans in response to Jimmy Uso’s DUI issues. The opening segment appeared to be Roman’s family getting on the same page, but we’ll see how long that lasts. Edge’s beat down of Jimmy Uso didn’t appear to shake his loyalty, at least yet.

Baron Corbin was already in the ring. Big E made his entrance and joined in on commentary. A video package aired that recapped hard luck Baron Corbin’s bad couple of weeks. Big E invited Pat McAfee to commentary. Another video was shown from earlier in the day where Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura bought his Mercedes G-Wagon at auction and drove it to the arena. They made their ring entrance, but Corbin assaulted Nakamura when he reached the bottom of the ramp…[c]

My Take: WWE must exist in a universe where time passes differently. Otherwise Corbin would have had his car repossessed and auctioned before he could have possibly missed any payments.

1. Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: The match was joined in progress after the commercial break. Baron Corbin was in control of the offense. Big E was on commentary and said winning Money in the Bank would be his first World Title shot. Nakamura started a comeback with a single leg dropkick. He then landed another kick and an enziguri. Nakamura then placed Corbin on the top rope and landed a running knee to the chest. He then landed a sliding knee and covered for a two count.

Corbin fired back with a drop toe hold and then applied a single leg crab. He followed up with a back suplex for a two count. The action spilled outside, and Corbin landed a brainbuster on the announce table and left Nakamura in a heap on the floor…[c]

Nakamura avoided a charge in the corner from Corbin and sent him shoulder first into the post. He followed up with a kick, and then ran right into a Deep Six from Corbin. Nakamura rolled to the apron, but Corbin suplexed him back into the ring for a near fall. Nakamura fired back with a triangle choke. Corbin tried to powerbomb his way out of it, but Nakamura held on. Corbin looked to be near passed out, but his leg was under the ropes and Nakamura had to break the hold. He then set up for Kinshasa, but Corbin replied with a lariat. He then went for End of Days, but Nakamura replied with some kicks.

Nakamura then backed up and landed Kinshasa and got the win.

Shinsuka Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin at approximately 9:51

After the match, Corbin coughed and wheezed on the outside, and Nakamura celebrated in the ring. Backstage, Jey and Jimmy Uso were having a conversation backstage. Jimmy apologized for what he had said in the past, and Jey said they’ve been fighting and making up since they were kids. Jey sprung the idea of taking care of Edge “for the family”, and Jimmy was left to think about it. Natalya and Tamina will face mystery opponents making their debut next…[c]

My Take: Nakamura vs. Corbin was fairly similar to their previous matches. Not bad, but not great either. Hard times Corbin is a fun change of pace for him. I assume they’ll get a few laughs out of this and then try to start him on a comeback babyface run. It’ll be interesting to see if crowds buy it.