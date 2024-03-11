Nick Khan, Brad Blum, Stephanie McMahon, and Brian Nurse identified as the previously unnamed corporate officers listed in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE President Nick Khan and WWE COO Brad Blum have been identified as Corporate Officers No. 1 and No. 2 in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant back in January. “Unlike [Vince] McMahon and [John] Laurinaitis, the two are not personally accused of sexual misconduct or violence; rather, the suit claims that they and others facilitated and covered up exploitation in ways that make WWE liable under federal anti-trafficking law,” reads a story written by Tim Marchman, Brandon Thurston, and John Pollock at Front Office Sports. Grant’s attorney Ann Callis is quoted in the story as stating, “I can confirm that these names are correct.”

The following statement from a WWE spokesperson was also published in the story: “WWE takes Ms. Grant’s allegations very seriously and has no tolerance for any physical abuse or unwanted physical contact. Neither Nick Khan nor Brad Blum, prior to the lawsuit being filed on January 25, 2024, were aware of any allegation by Ms. Grant that she was the victim of abuse or unwanted physical contact; nor does the complaint allege that either had knowledge of such.” Read the full story at FrontOfficeSports.com.

Powell’s POV: Stephanie McMahon is also identified as Corporate Officer No. 3, while former head of WWE legal Brian Nurse is identified as Corporate Officer No. 4 in the Front Office piece. Although Khan and Blum are not listed as defendants in the lawsuit, they and others are accused of facilitating or covering up exploitation. The lawsuit also alleges that Vince McMahon introduced Grant to Khan and Blum as his fixers.