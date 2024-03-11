AEW Revolution poll results for best match and overall grade

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 61 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 19 percent.

-49 percent of our voters selected Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita as the best match of the night. Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Titles finished a close second with 40 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Will Pruett gave the show an A grade, Jake Barnett gave it an A- grade, and I gave it a B+grade in our post show audio review. Last year’s Revolution finished with an A grade from 56 percent of the voters, while the 2023 Revolution received an A grade from 62 percent of the voters, the 2021 Revolution was topped by B grades from 39 percent of the voters, and the inaugural Revolution in 2020 received a majority A grade from 66 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls. My apologies for running this much later than planned.