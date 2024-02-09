AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta
-Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander vs. Saraya and Ruby Soho
-Matt Sydal vs. Mistico
-Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson in action
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center and will air tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.
