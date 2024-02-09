AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta

-Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander vs. Saraya and Ruby Soho

-Matt Sydal vs. Mistico

-Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center and will air tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.