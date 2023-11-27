AEW Collision lineup: Continental Classic matches set for Saturday’s live TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

Powell's POV: Collision will be live on Saturday in Erie, Pennsylvania at Erie Insurance Arena.