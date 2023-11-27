Tony Khan declines to comment on CM Punk returning to WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tony Khan was asked in an interview with Steve Hermon about CM Punk’s return to WWE. Khan stated that he could not comment, nor did he think it was the time or the place. Khan added that he wasn’t trying to duck or dodge the question and then said it was something that he can’t legally address.
Powell’s POV: I’m not sure what legalities would prevent Khan from simply wishing Punk well in his next endeavor or something along those lines. That said, I’m also not surprised that he declined to comment given the nature of his falling out with Punk, and given that Khan typically avoids commenting on anything controversial related to his company. H/T to PWInsider.com.
I had the chance to chat to #AEW owner Tony Khan about #AEWAllIn 2024 at Wembley Stadium ahead of tickets going on sale this week.
I’ll post the full interview tomorrow but we covered lots of topics, including Sting, Will Ospreay, Fulham FC and I had to ask about #CMPunk… pic.twitter.com/1k2Jd5k5qh
— Steve Hermon (@SteveHermon) November 26, 2023
Be the first to comment