AEW Dynamite viewership

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 766,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 906,000 viewers who watched the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT delivered 697,000 viewers for USA Network last night. Dynamite finished 25th in the 18-49 demographic this week, while NXT finished 42nd in the same category. The beginning of the second hour of both shows ran opposite the U.S. President’s speech regarding the coronavirus outbreak.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

