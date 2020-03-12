WWE Smackdown officially moved to the WWE Performance Center, no live audience

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has officially made the call to move Friday’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show will not have a live audience.

WWE issued a statement to ProWrestling.net today to confirm the move: “Friday Night SmackDown on March 13 will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, Michigan.”

Powell’s POV: Friday’s show was previously scheduled to be held in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. After some back and forth, the decision has officially been made to move the show due to concerns regarding the coronavirus. It will obviously be a unique environment without a live crowd present.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

