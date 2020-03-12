WWE statement regarding the status of WrestleMania 36

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following statement to ProWrestling.net on Thursday regarding the status of WrestleMania 36.

“While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues. The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay.”

Powell’s POV: When the Florida governor has recommended that major events scheduled for the next 30 days be postponed, and several professional major sports leagues have suspended play (including the XFL), and so many other entertainment cancellations have taken place, it’s becoming more difficult to buy WWE’s line about health and safety being the company’s top priority.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

