WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: The final number for the “season premiere” edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.124 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 1.987 million viewers. Today’s final number is down a tick from the previous episode’s 2.178 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown received a nice bump up from the Saturday morning overnight rating. The show only won the male 18-49 demographic in the overnights. In the final numbers, they maintained that demo win, and added ties in the 18-34 and 18-49 adult demos with ABC’s “Shank Tank” season premiere.



