By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Stacy Keibler has been added to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: The class also includes Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, and Andy Kaufman. The ceremony will be held on Friday night after Smackdown in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena.