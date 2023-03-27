Glory Pro Wrestling “Cleared to Engage” results: Vetter’s review of Camaro Jackson vs. Kenny Alfonso for the Crown of Glory Title, Max the Impaler vs. Shazza McKenzie vs. Laynie Luck, Karam and Rohit Raju vs. Phil Collins and Marino Tenagli for the GPW Tag Titles, Homicide vs. Mike Outlaw, Dak Draper vs. Xavier Walker

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Glory Pro Wrestling “Cleared to Engage”

Replay available via FITE.TV

March 26, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

The crowd appeared to be in the 300 range. The show opened with a highlight reel package of several wrestlers in a ladder match, won by Kenny Alfonso. This was clips of action, not a full match. We went to a backstage vignette with Camaro Jackson, who talked about facing Alfonso. We then went to a clip of Alfonso, saying he could have cashed in the title shot a week ago, but he didn’t; he wants to win the title the right way.

We head to the building but we quickly lost audio. (I want to add that many of these wrestlers were on the Warrior Wrestling show in Michigan or the Black Label Pro show in Indiana last night.) We start with two “pre-show” matches.

1. Anakin Murphy defeated Mason St. Goods at 4:39. No audio. Emo kid Anakin has the smallest, scrawniest arms; he is the white version of ROH’s Cheeseburger. Goods is a Black man and he’s similar to Kenny King. Murphy won after a bodyslam. Basic. Audio returned before the next match!

2. “The Premier” SK Bishop and Campbell Myers defeated Jay Marston and Eddie Kudic at 5:11. The Premier are the heels and they are apparently a bit more established, but I think all four are rookies. Bishop hit a nice Flatliner. Myers pinned Morrison after a suplex. More basic rookie stuff.

3. Heather Reckless defeated Tootie Lynn, Blair Onyx, and Nixi XS in a four-way at 6:34. This is Nixi XS’ debut; she looks like she is dressed for going to the club, not being in the ring. Onyx is the spider-loving girl who reminds me of a slightly thinner Jessicka Havok. Heather is 4’9″ blonde, and Tootie is a Black woman who has competed in NWA. Tootie and Heather immediately brawled while the others backed away and watched. Onyx and Nixi wrestled in the ring while the other two brawled on the floor. Onyx spider-walked on her hands (like Bray Wyatt does.)

Nixi and Heather traded stiff forearms at 3:30. Blair hit a Tower spot out of the corner, and she got a nearfall on XS. Onyx applied a double Muta Lock. Heather has nunchuks, but Tootie blocked being hit by them. Heather rolled up Tootie, grabbed the tights for leverage, and scored the cheap pin. Tootie was bleeding from her nose, and she chased Heather to the back. Good match.

4. Xavier Walker defeated Dak Draper at 13:50. Xavier is a tall Black man. Draper is billed at 6’5″ (really about 6’3″) and of course he had a nice run in the Sinclair era of ROH. If Dak is a legit 6’3″, then Xavier is a legit 6’5″, so this is a big man matchup, and they are both babyfaces as we start. An intense lockup to start and they began shoving each other. Xavier worked the left arm, as they battled on the mat. Xavier hit a vertical suplex at 4:30. Dak hit a slingshot suplex and got a nearfall.

Dak stomped on him in the corner and was in charge. He hit a hard clothesline at 8:00. Dak hit a top-rope axe-handle to the head for a nearfall. Dak went for a second-rope superplex, but Walker turned it into a crossbody block as they hit the mat, and they were both down at 10:30. They traded punches, and Xavier hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall, then a DDT for a nearfall at 12:30. Dak hit a low blow mule kick with the ref out of position, then a gutwrench powerbomb for a believable nearfall. Dak went for a top-rope move, but Walker hit a punch to the jaw. Xavier hit a chokeslam for the pin. Good big-man matchup.

5. Davey Vega defeated ATM at 8:35. Vega is now a 17-year pro. ATM is a Black man with a splash of brown hair. Standing switches to start. ATM hit a dropkick and an enzuigiri. They fought on the floor. As they got back in the ring, Vega hit a dragon screw leg whip at 3:30, and he began working over the left leg. ATM hit a Lungblower while Vega was in the ropes at 6:30. ATM hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Vega applied a Sharpshooter, and ATM tapped out. Solid match.

6. Steph De Lander defeated Ethan Price in an intergender match at 9:49. She got on the mic and belittled the crowd. She called Price a “little loser.” I’ve seen Price a few times, and he’s essentially doing the Eugene Dinsmore gimmick; he’s “the big strong boy.” She has the height and probably the weight advantage. They traded blows on the floor. In the ring, Steph was in charge. He tried to bodyslam her at 4:00 but she blocked it. She kept him grounded with a chinlock, then she applied a belly-to-belly bearhug.

They traded punches. He hit a Lungblower at 8:00 and he fired up. He hit a bodyslam for a nearfall, then a Facewash in the corner. She fired back with a chokeslam, then an F5 slam for the pin. Decent match.

7. Kody Lane and Jake Something defeated Dan the Dad and Warhorse at 11:08. Lane, who I always compare to Juice Robinson, wore a pink suit; he’s looking more like Impact’s Zicky Dice today. All four brawled to start the match and they all immediately went to the floor. In the ring, Warhorse hit a series of punches in the corner on Kody. Warhorse nailed a dive between the ropes at 2:30. Jake followed that up with a dive over the top rope. (A day ago, Joe Dombrowski compared Jake to Mike Awesome, which is an appropriate comparison.)

In the ring, Jake and Kody began working over Dan the Dad. Jake dropped him with a devastating forearm at 4:30. Dan got his arms tied up in the second and third ropes. Warhorse made the hot tag at 7:00 and he cleared the ring. However, Jake hit a clothesline, and suddenly everyone was down. Dan and Warhorse stood side-by-side and hit some punches. Jake put Kody on his shoulders and used him as a weapon while doing an airplane spin.

Warhorse hit a huracanrana and a hard clothesline on Jake for a nearfall. Jake hit his running body splash to drop Warhorse at 10:00. Dan jumped off the top rope onto Jake on the floor. In the ring, Warhorse dropkicked Kody. Kody hit Warhorse with a chairshot to the head, then Kody nailed a Jay Driller on Warhorse for the pin. Good match. The commentator said we haven’t seen the last of Kody Lane vs. Warhorse.

* Intermission. Glory Pro Wrestling is one of the promotions that shows a match for fans at home, and today, it is Camaro Jackson defeating Myron Reed at the February show.

8. Mike Outlaw defeated Homicide at 15:01. Outlaw is a bigger Black man, more comparable to Junk Yard Dog. An intense lockup to begin. Homicide tied up Outlaw’s arms on the mat, and he cranked on Mike’s mouth. They fought to the floor, and Homicide choked him with a cable at 3:00. In the ring, Homicide hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall. Outlaw hit a suplex for a nearfall.

They brawled back to the floor, where Outlaw slammed Homicide on the ring apron and got a nearfall at 7:30. Outlaw hit a back suplex. Homicide hit a one-legged dropkick and an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall at 10:30. Outlaw hit a DDT for a nearfall. Outlaw missed a top-rope doublestomp to the chest, and Homicide immediately hit a stunner for a believable nearfall at 13:00. Homicide hit the Three Amigos rolling suplexes. Outlaw hit a top-rope elbow drop for the clean pin. A mild upset.

9. “The Philly & Marino Experience” Phil Collins and Marino Tenaglia to defeat “The Hustle & the Muscle” Karam and Rohit Raju to win the GPW Tag Team Titles at 14:40. Collins and Tenaglia are goofballs. Marino, who has short curly blond hair, opened against Raju. The tall, strong Karam entered to face the hefty Collins at 2:00. Karam hit a hard chop that left a red welt across Collins’ chest. Collins hit a senton for a nearfall. Collins hit an assisted Sliced Bread at 5:00, drawing a pop. Karam fired back with a snap suplex on Marino for a nearfall, then a sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Rohit entered and hit a doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall at 7:30.

The heels worked over Collins in their corner. Collins hit a Samoan Drop, and he made the hot tag to Marino at 10:00. Marino hit a Blockbuster on Karam for a nearfall. Karam and Collins traded hard chops. Karam hit a Flatliner move for a nearfall, but Marino made the save. Karam hit a pop-up slam on Marino. Suddenly, music hit for Xavier Walker. Karam left the ring to confront Xavier on the entrance ramp. However, Xavier jumped in the ring and knocked out Raju. Walker dragged Marino onto the prone Raju, and the ref made the three-count! New champs!

10. Laynie Luck defeated Max the Impaler and Shazza McKenzie in a three-way at 5:40. This was supposed to be a tag team match, but Heidi Howitzer couldn’t compete, so this has been turned into a three-way. Shazza and Laynie shoved Max to the floor and they traded reversals in the ring. Max got back in and hit a Stinger Splash on both of them at 2:00; Max just towers over both of them. Max put Shazza on her shoulders and slammed her HARD to the mat, then Max hit a senton for a nearfall. Max hit a running body block on Laynie, as both of Max’s opponents were down.

Max hit a spear on Shazza at 5:00. Laynie hit a second-rope missile dropkick on Max, but Max just stumbled and didn’t go down. Laynie got a rollup on Shazza out of nowhere for the pin! Shazza attacked Laynie from behind after the match. (These two were supposed to be tag partners!) Max walked to the back and let Shazza continue to beat up Laynie, as Shazza whipped her into the guardrail. Okay match; it just ended abruptly.

11. Camaro Jackson defeated Kenny Alfonso to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 16:22. Alfonso held up a briefcase he won to earn this title shot. He’s a thin Black man similar to Wes Lee or Cedric Alexander. Again, Camaro is shorter and really strong, looking more like Jonathan Gresham. Alfonso offered a handshake; Camaro walked by him and brushed his shoulder. Ouch. An intense lockup and Camaro tossed him hard to the mat at 2:00. Alfonso hit a splash. Alfonso went for a handspring-back-move but Camaro nailed a pounce at 4:30, and he controlled the offense.

Camaro nailed a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Kenny put his hands behind his back and let Camaro hit him with a chop; Kenny went down but popped back up to his feet and hit some forearm shots at 9:00. They went to the floor, where Kenny leapt off the guardrail and hit a huracanrana, dropping Camaro to the hard floor. Nice move. In the ring, Kenny hit a Code Red. Camaro hit a Falcon Arrow for a believable nearfall at 11:30. Alfonso hit a Lungblower for a nearfall.

Camaro hit a superplex, but he was slow to make a cover and got a nearfall at 13:30. Alfonso hit a handspring-back-stunner, then a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall at 15:30. Alfonso went for another handspring-back-stunner, but Camaro nailed a running body block to pin him. Good match; I can’t say I love the finishing move.

* Mike Outlaw hit the ring and attacked Camaro. Outlaw beat up both Camaro and Alfonso, but Camaro accidentally hit Alfonso.

Final Thoughts: A strong and gripping main event. They told a nice story of them being friends, but Camaro was putting their friendship aside for his title defense. I’ll go with the Kody/Jake Something tag match for second place, and a good Xavier-Dak big-man matchup for third.

This has been a home promotion of Davey Richards. There was no mention of him during the show, and it appears everyone has moved on.

Note that Warhorse, Jake Something and Max the Impaler were at the Warrior Wrestling show Saturday (6.5 hour drive away), while Anakin Murphy, Shazza McKenzie, Dan the Dad, Blair Onyx and Steph De Lander were at the Black Label Pro show in Indiana (4.5 hour drive away.) I point that out because I am just awed by their dedication.

Learn more about this promotion at gloryprowrestling.com.