Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 54 results: Vetter’s review of Tootie Lynn vs. Laynie Luck in a women’s tournament semifinal match, Marcus “Big Munch” Muncherson vs. GPA

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 54)

Taped September 29, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

Premiered October 20, 2024 via YouTube.com

The lighting is good at this taping, and the crowd is maybe 250-300. Reed Duthie provided solo commentary.

1. Dan the Dad and Kody Lane vs. Jay Marston and Solomon Tupu. I’ve seen Marston and Tupu a few times in the Chicago-area indies. Tupu reminds me of Bronson Reed but a bit thinner. Kody (think Juice Robinson) and Tupu opened. Dan entered and 1:00 but couldn’t budge the bigger Tupu with a shoulder tackle attempt. Kody and Dan hit a team suplex on Tupu for a nearfall at 3:00. Kody hit a slingshot leg drop on Marston for a nearfall. Tupu hit a uranage out of the corner on Lane, then a senton for a nearfall. Lane hit a dropkick that dropped Tupu at 6:30, but he couldn’t make the hot tag.

Tupu hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Lane knocked Marston down with a shoulder tackle and they were both down. Dan got the hot tag at 8:00 and hit some jab punches on Marston, then a DDT. Dan hit a dive to the floor on all three, and everyone was down. In the ring, he hit a jab punch on Jay for a nearfall. Tupu tripped Dan and dragged him to the floor. In the ring, Lane hit a huracanrana on Tupu. Tupu hit a shotgun dropkick and a rolling cannonball on Lane at 11:00! The heels made a double cover but Dan made the save. Jay accidentally hit a knee to Tupu’s jaw! Dan hit a spinebuster on Marston, then they hit a team top-rope senton move on Marston. Dan clotheslined himself and Tupu to the floor. Lane hit a senton on Marston, then a top-rope senton to pin Jay. Fun match. I really like what I’ve seen of Tupu; he has the size and look that makes him stand out.

Dan the Dad and Kody Lane defeated Jay Marston and Solomon Tupu at 13:42.

* An announcer asked Dan the Dad about how “Warhorse” Jake Parnell recently challenged him to a street fight. Dan said he is going to get his “best friend back” next month, even if he has to beat him. Parnell ran out of the back and attacked them both. He held his Crown of Glory Title above his head. A very good post-match segment.

2. Marcus “Big Munch” Muncherson vs. GPA. Muncherson is a big man (think Mark Henry!) and he towers over GPA, another Chicago-area guy and usually a fun, pesky, undersized heel. Chicago wore a shirt with the Chicago flag on it (CM Punk’s style!) and of course he was booed here in suburban St. Louis. (GPA wrestled Kyle O’Reilly on AEW Rampage in July and he’s had at least two other AEW TV matches.)

Munch dropped him with a hard forearm at 1:30, and he hip-tossed GPA across the ring, and GPA called a ‘timeout’ in the corner. He poked Munch in the eyes and hit some jab punches. He kept Muncherson grounded and he jumped on his back and locked in a sleeper at 5:30. Muncherson hit a flying forearm for a nearfall. He hit a big Samoan Drop at 8:00, then a Doctor Bomb/gut-wrench powerbomb for the pin. GPA was a good foil for the big man, but the winner wasn’t much in doubt.

Marcus Muncherson defeated GPA at 8:24.

* Shazza McKenzie qualified for the women’s tournament finals last week in a four-way. Now it’s time to find out who else will reach the finals!

3. Tootie Lynn vs. Laynie Luck in a women’s tournament semifinal match. They appear to be roughly the same height and size. Standing switches and reversals to open, and we had a standoff at 1:00. Tootie began hitting some spin kicks to the thighs and some open-hand palm thrusts to the chest, then she tied Luck in an Octopus Stretch, but Laynie fell backward to the mat to escape. Tootie hit a Lungblower to the chest. Luck tied up Tootie’s legs and grounded her. Luck missed a springboard senton. Lynn hit a bulldog for a nearfall at 6:30. Luck put Lynn on her back and fell to her knees. Tootie hit a step-up kick to the back of the head and they were both down.

Tootie missed a kick and struck the ring post! Luck immediately targeted the damaged ankle. She tripped Tootie and applied an STF at 8:30 and the crowd rallied for Tootie. She switched to a Rings of Saturn, and Tootie submitted! I wasn’t expecting that.

Laynie Luck defeated Tootie Lynn to advance to the women’s finals at 9:10.

* Shazza McKenzie came to the ring and confronted her opponent for the finals. Laynie said she just made a black belt tap out. She wants the finals to be a submissions match. Shazza was hesitant, but the ring announcer said it’s official that the finals will be a submissions match.

Final Thoughts: I have not missed an episode of Ascend because I really do enjoy this promotion. I think the Warhorse-Lane-Dan dynamic over the past several months has been top-notch indy storytelling. The women’s tournament has been fun, and they did a good job with how they restructured it after some top names missed this taping due to Hurricane Helene.