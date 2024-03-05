Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 26 results: Vetter’s review of “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Alex Zayne for the Crown of Glory Title, Heather Reckless vs. Blair Onyx vs. Lady Bird Monroe in a three-way

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (episode 26)

Premiered March 3, 2024 via YouTube.com

Taped February 18, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at Casa Loma Ballroom

This is a new taping, and lighting is VASTLY better than the previous four weeks (it was really bad in that last taping). Reed Duthie is back providing solo commentary.

1. Lady Bird Monroe defeated Heather Reckless and Blair Onyx in a three-way at 7:48. Reckless is the 4’10” blonde from the Chicago area who has had several AEW matches now. Onyx is similar to TNA’s Jessicka Havok, or more accurately, what Tatum Paxley has been doing lately in NXT. Lady Bird wore patriotic white-and-blue gear and she hit hard chops on Heather, then on Blair. Heather stomped on Lady Bird’s left arm. Reed called Heather “vertically challenged,” as she choked Monroe in the ropes, then she applied a crossarm breaker at 4:30, but Onyx made the save.

Reckless tried an Irish Whip but she couldn’t move the bigger Onyx. Blair and Monroe traded punches. Blair nailed a double Flatliner, and she tied up both women’s legs into a double Muta Lock. Nice! Reckless hit a top-rope Spanish Fly. However, Monroe hit a Lionsault. Some really good athleticism in this match. Monroe hit a top-rope Swanton to pin Reckless! I think I’ve only seen Monroe twice before, but she sure looked great here. All three should be proud of that match.

* Quick backstory: Warhorse left the title in the ring in December, saying he had a match on the East Coast where he would have to retire if he lost. So, it was unclear if he was still champion. Fast-forward to today, where he’s back, and he has the belt with him.

2. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell defeated Alex Zayne to retain the Crown of Glory title at 17:00 even. Parnell has undergone a complete metamorphosis in the past two months; the yellow-and-red Hogan-light colors are gone, the face paint is gone. He’s no longer here to “rule ass.” Instead, his hair is pulled back tight and he wears all black. An intense lockup to open, as Duthie listed Zayne’s credentials including his NJPW run with Lance Archer at the end of 2023. Zayne hit a huracanrana at 2:00, so Parnell hit one, and they had a standoff. Zayne hit a twisting senton for a nearfall. Zayne hit some hard chops and licked his fingers. Parnell applied a crossface on the mat, but Alex quickly reached the ropes.

Warhorse tied Alex in the corner and hit a dropkick at 5:00. Duthie talked about it being a “strange visual” to see the change in Parnell. Zayne hit a huracanrana on the floor. Zayne crotched him on the guardrail at 6:30. In a great spot, Zayne ran off a short stage and hit a running summersault onto Warhorse, who was still straddling the guardrail. Nice! They got back in the ring and traded forearm strikes and chops. Warhorse hit a hard kneelift to the jaw at 8:30. Zayne hit a spin kick to the head and they were both down. Jake hit a twisting uranage for a nearfall at 10:00. They fought on the top rope, and Parnell applied a rear-naked choke while Alex’s feet were dangling.

Alex hit his jump-up Frankensteiner, then his gut-wrench face plant for a nearfall, and that popped Duthie. He went for a top-rope 450 Splash but Jake moved. Parnell hit a hard clothesline. Zayne hit a crossbody block, causing Parnell to fall the loor at 12:30. Jake hit a flip dive through the ropes onto Zayne, and they were both down on the floor. In the ring, Jake missed a top-rope double stomp, but he nailed a decapitating clothesline. He then nailed a top-rope elbow drop for a believable nearfall, and they were both down at 14:30. Alex hit his flipping axe kick to the back of the head. Warhorse hit a Saito Suplex, then another top-rope elbow drop for another nearfall. Parnell switched to a crossface, but Zayne escaped. Parnell locked in a sleeper. Alex nearly powered out, got back to his feet, but then he passed out. A really good TV match.

* Parnell took the mic and said “Obviously things are a little different from the last time you saw me.” He hugged Zayne, then Alex left. Parnell held the Crown of Glory title in his left hand and he is still conflicted about what his future holds. Some music hit, and out came Danhausen, and his appearance got a HUGE pop. They stood across from each other; Parnell shoved his shoulder into Danhausen as he brushed past him and headed to the back. No words were said. Danhausen stayed in the ring and soaked in the cheers as the episode concluded. Nice.

Final Thoughts: The quality of this week’s show is night-and-day better from last week, just from better lighting. These past four weeks has been a struggle to enjoy a show when so much of the action was in the shadows. This entire show just looked so much better. Both matches were really good.

After Alex Zayne was cut from NXT, he had a great run in 2021 and 2022, but wasn’t all that active in the first half or so of 2023. He’s re-emerged here in 2024 with plenty of great matches already in Game Changer Wrestling, ROH, Black Label Pro, Wrestling Revolver, and now here.

This was a really good start to this latest taping. I also want to congratulate Glory Pro on reaching a full six months of weekly programming. They are still figuring out their formula, but I like how recent episodes have featured two matches and roughly 40 minutes in length.