Paul Heyman reveals he rejected being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame multiple times, discusses his creative role in The Bloodline

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paul Heyman revealed in a New York Post interview that he declined previous offers to inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. “It’s taken me all these decades to figure this business out and the art of presentation to an audience,” Heyman said. “So while I hate to use the old cliche of, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started,’ … You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started.

“I don’t want a lifetime achievement award when I’m not done achieving things. I still have a lot of other work I want to do in this industry. I want to be involved in the first main event of WrestleMania in Havana, or on the moon, or on Mars when Elon Musk colonizes it. These are things that are going to happen in the future and I desperately want to be a part of it.”

Heyman also spoke about his involvement in creative for The Bloodline. “I carry a significant voice in how we are portrayed and presented, that includes everything from camera angles to music to storylines,” he said. “It’s why Roman Reigns bestowed upon me the blessing name of the Wiseman, which is both acknowledgment from the Tribal Chief to his Special Counsel, and also a historical reference to the Grand Wizard, Freddie Blassie and Captain Lou Albano, who are the only managers during the Vincent James McMahon era.

“I don’t know if I could only be a performer. I wouldn’t be satisfied. I wouldn’t be happy with just going out there and doing our shtick. I have to have a voice. I have to have some level of input, and so far, as luck would have it, that input has been not only welcomed but encouraged and very well received.” Read the full story at NYPost.com.

Powell’s POV: Heyman, who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month, also revealed that he thought he was finished with pro wrestling in 2012. He mentioned Brock Lesnar in the interview and I’m curious to see if he will mention him again during his induction speech given that Lesnar appears to be on the outs with the company due to allegations made by Janel Grant in her lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Either way, I am looking forward to Heyman’s speech more than I have looked forward to any WWE Hall of Fame speech in many years. The ceremony will be held on Friday, April 5 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.