09/05 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Braun Strowman returns, Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a cage match for the U.S. Title, Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest, WWE Women’s Tag Champs Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop in a non-title match

September 5, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Braun Strowman returns, Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a cage match for the U.S. Championship, Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest, WWE Women’s Tag Champs Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop in a non-title match, and more (29:08)…

