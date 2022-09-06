NXT 2.0 live coverage, Pro Wrestling Boom Live today, AEW Dark, NXT 2.0 poll results, Braun Strowman, The Barbarian, Wendi Richter, Low Ki, Jillian Hall, Leroy Brown

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live on today’s special TUESDAY edition at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of the AEW All Out, WWE Clash at the Castle, and NXT Worlds Collide events at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show will return next week.

-NXT 2.0 is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes the fallout from Sunday’s NXT Worlds Collide. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 themed episode finished with a B grade majority from 43 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A and C finished second with 20 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The Barbarian (Sione Vailahi) is 64.

-Wendi Richter is 61.

-Low Ki (Brandon Silvestry) is 43.

-Jillian Hall is 42.

-Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) is 39.

-The late Leroy Brown (Roland C Daniels) died of a heart attack and stroke at age 36 on September 6, 1988.