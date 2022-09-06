9/5 AEW Dark Elevation results: Bailin’s review of Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Madison Rayne and Queen Aminata, Skye Blue vs. Diamante, Josh Woods and Tony Nese vs. Jordan Kross and Renny D, Alice Crowley vs. Julia Hart, Brandon Gore and JDX vs. Private Party, Nikki Victory vs. Serena Deeb

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 79)

Taped August 31, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena

Streamed September 5, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

Excalibur introduced Matt Menard, who was joining him on commentary as the lights went out in the arena. Julia Hart made her entrance. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

1. Alice Crowley vs. Julia Hart. Hart dominated from the start though Crowley did get a few early shots in. In the end Hart put Crowley in the Heartless lock and Crowley had to submit.

Julia Hart defeated Arie Alexander by submission in 2:30.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Pretty much the same as the previous 3 weeks from Hart. Again, I want to clarify that doesn’t mean any of what she is doing is bad, in fact I actually enjoy her character. It is just repetitive at this point with no clear direction even though she has dominated every match.

2. Josh Woods and Tony Nese (w/Mark Sterling) vs. Jordan Kross and Renny D. Nese and Woods focused on Kross the entire match. Renny D’s only involvement was breaking up a pin attempt and being thrown out of the ring. Nese and Woods then hit their Angle Slam/neckbreaker combo and got the pinfall.

Josh Woods and Tony Nese defeated Jordan Kross and Renny D by pinfall in 2:30.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A showcase win for Woods and Nese. It was almost a handicap match.

An ad for Full Gear aired.

3. Nikki Victory vs. Serena Deeb. Deeb didn’t want to take off her ring jacket. Victory wanted to start the match but the referee pushed her away. Deeb went to sneak attack Victory but Victory ducked and went on the offensive. Victory caught Deeb with a cross body from the top rope and Deeb rolled outside the ring. Victory then dropkicked Deeb through the ropes and sent Deeb back into the ring.

As Victory came back in the ring, Deeb grabbed Victory’s leg and hit a pair of dragon screw leg whips. Deeb still had her ring jacket on and kept it on while hitting a spinning neckbreaker and then chopping Victory a few times. Deeb locked Victory’s legs together and sat on her back and posed before rubbing Victory’s face in the mat. Deeb toyed with Victory a bit more and then teased the Serenity Lock. Deeb motioned she had something else in mind. Victory tried to get a shot in but Deeb sidestepped it. Deeb then rolled up Victory for a pinfall but instead rolled through and sat on Victory’s neck and back while pulling back on Victory’s arms causing Victory to submit.

Serena Deeb defeated Nikki Victory by submission in 3:45.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Another good showing for Deeb. I recognize that Deeb is doing something different every week in the 3-4 minutes she has been getting. Her finisher this week was very unique and one I have never seen before.

An ad for All Out week aired.

4. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Brandon Gore and JDX. Private Party double teamed JDX to start the match. Once Private Party hit Silly String on JDX, Matt Hardy came out to watch. Gore used the distraction to hit Kassidy from behind. Kassidy immediately recovered and set up And hit Gore with Gin and Juice for the pinfall.

“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy defeated Brandon Gore and JDX by pinfall in 2:05.

After the match Matt Hardy clapped for Private Party and motioned that he had his eyes on them…

Bailin’s Breakdown: Same as last week with Matt Hardy, but it does seem like its leading somewhere at least.

5. Skye Blue vs. Diamanté.Blue got the hometown reaction and both women got televised entrances. Both women went back and forth early in the match untilDiamanté caught Blue with a shoulder to the midsection and dropkicked her out of the ring. Diamanté missed a shotgun dropkick. Blue and Diamanté then traded forearm shots which Blue got the better of. Blue followed up with a tijares and a rising knee strike. Blue attempted a leg lariat but Diamanté avoided it.

Diamanté caught Blue from behind and dropped her with three German suplexes and went for the cover but Blue kicked out at two. When they got up Blue and Diamanté traded strikes and Diamanté attempted a cazadora but Blue held on a reversed it into a Flatliner for the pinfall victory.

Skye Blue defeated Diamanté by pinfall in 4:40.

Blue was visibly emotional after the match…

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good back and forth match and a good win for Blue in her hometown.

6. Queen Aminata and Madison Rayne vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir (w/Vickie Guerrero).Both teams had televised entrances. Shafir and Rayne started the match. Shafir had early control of the match by working over Rayne’s arm. Rayne came back and was able to hit Shafir with a dropkick from the top rope. Vickie Guerrero got on the apron and Rayne yelled at her but turned into a kick from Shafir.

Shafir tagged in Rose and they double teamed Rayne. Rose went for the cover and Aminata broke it up. Rayne then made the tag to Aminata. Aminata traded shots with Rose but was bodyslammed and then leg dropped by Rose. Rose and Shafir continued to work over Aminata in their corner. Shafir attempted a uranage but Aminata held on and reversed it into a Flatliner. Shafir made the tag and Rose came in and went to splash Aminata but Aminata got the knees up. Aminata tagged in Rayne.

Rayne came in and hit Rose with repeated strikes that barely affected Rose. Rayne tried to DDT Rose but Rose held on. Rayne then attempted a crucifix Rose and Rose held on and lifted Rayne off of her with a forearm. Rose then tagged in Shafir and they hit their elevated DDT for the pinfall.

Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir defeated Queen Aminata and Madison Rayne by pinfall in 4:45.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good back and forth match though I did expect more offense from Rayne than what we got. Just like last week I am surprised Rayne took the pinfall. I did get a small chuckle at Rayne yelling at Vickie though. Rayne is one of the few who can match Vickie’s screaming capacity. Shafir and Rose have really started to gel as a team. This was a quick episode of Elevation, which is fine by me after this weekend’s shows. Episode 79 clocked in at 35 minutes and 44 seconds. The match of the night goes to Skye Blue and Diamanté, which came off as the most competitive.