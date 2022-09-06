AEW Dynamite preview: MJF to speak on the All Out fallout show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF speaks after returning and winning the Casino Battle Royal

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Rules Championship

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. “Best Friends” Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor

Chris Jericho stated that the rest of Jericho Appreciation Society will not be in Garcia's corner. Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Arena (Friday's Rampage will be taped the same night).