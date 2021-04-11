04/11 WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two audio review: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship, Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship, Big E vs. Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight for the IC Title

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet), Jake Barnett (@barnettjake), and Will Pruett (@itswilltime)

Jason Powell, Jake Barnett, and Will Pruett review the WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two pay-per-view: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship, Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship, Big E vs. Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight for the IC Title, and more (63:08)…

Click here for the WrestleMania 37 Night Two audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.