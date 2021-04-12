WWE Raw, AEW Dark: Elevation, Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcast, Marq Quen, Dustin Rhodes, Bill Alfonso, Juice Robinson, Tony Anthony, Nobuhiko Takada, Jesse Neal, Harley Race, Balls Mahoney, Larry Sweeney, Angelo Poffo, Paul Bearer

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center for the first time in the company’s new residency. The show features the fallout from WrestleMania 37. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tony Anthony is 61 today.

-Nobuhiko Takada is 59 today.

-Marq Quen (DaQuentin Redden) of the Private Party tag team is 27 today.

-Bill Alfonso (William Sierra) turned 64 on Sunday.

-Dustin Rhodes (Dustin Runnels) turned 52 on Sunday.

-The late Harley Race was born on April 11, 1943. He died of lung cancer at age 76 on August 1, 2019.

-The late Balls Mahoney (Jonathan Rechner) was born on April 11, 1972. He died of a heart attack at age 44 on April 12, 2016.

-The late Larry Sweeney (Alexander K. Whybrow) took his own life at age 30 on April 11, 2011.

-Jesse Neal turned 41 on Saturday.

-Juice Robinson (a/k/a Joseph Robinson) turned 32 on Saturday

-The late Angelo Poffo was born on April 10, 1925. He died on March 4, 2010. He is the father of Randy Savage and Lanny Poffo.

-The late Bill Moody was born on April 10, 1954. He died on March 5, 2013 of a heart attack at age 58. He is better known as Paul Bearer and Percival Pringle III.