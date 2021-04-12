NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver Night One poll results for best match and letter grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Wednesday’s NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver Night One event received a majority A grade from 71 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote. Only eight percent of the vote grave the show an average or below average grade.

-70 percent of the voters gave Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT UK Championship the best match of the night honors. Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship finished second with 19 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave night one an A- grade and felt that it was the better show of the back to back Takeover events. We’ll have the poll results for night two available later today. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.