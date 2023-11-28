WWE touts record breaking Survivor Series

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to tout the success of the Survivor Series event.

STAMFORD, Conn., November 28, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Survivor Series, which emanated from Allstate Arena in Chicago, set new records for the highest viewership, largest gate and best merchandise sales in the event’s 37-year history.

Viewership for Survivor Series was up 44 percent versus the previous record set in 2022. With 17,138 in attendance, the event broke the previous Survivor Series gate record set in Brooklyn in 2021.

In partnership with Fanatics, Survivor Series broke the premium live event’s all-time merchandise record. Sponsorship revenue was up 24 percent versus 2022.

In addition, the surprise return of CM Punk after nearly a decade away from WWE further drove massive digital engagement. Punk’s comeback moment has more than 71 million views across all platforms, making it the most social post in company history.

Powell’s POV: WWE continues to set record with its premium live events. At the rate things are going, I’ll be surprised if they don’t set new records for the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.