NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Wes Lee vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano in a four-way for a shot at the NXT North American Title

-Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Bron Breakker vs. Eddy Thorpe in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match

-Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match

-Andre Chase speaks

Powell’s POV: Jerry Lawler announced the Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches on Monday. The men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches will be held at the NXT Deadline premium live event on Saturday, December 9, 2023 in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).