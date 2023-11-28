WWE Raw preview: World Heavyweight Championship match set for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship
-Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Albany, New York at MVP Arena.
