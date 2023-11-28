NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV grade and poll results, Rob Conway, Brent Albright, Joel Maximo, Erick Redbeard, Summer Rae

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo for the NXT Tag Team Titles and qualifying matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 45 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A and C finished tied for second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Rob Conway is 49.

-Brent Albright is 45.

-Joel Maximo (Julio Ramirez) is 44.

-Former WWE wrestler Erick Redbeard (Joseph Ruud) is 42. He worked as Erick Rowan in WWE.

-Former WWE wrestler Summer Rae (Danielle Moinet) is 40.